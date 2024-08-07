Qatar saw a significant rise in visitor arrivals in June 2024 as compared to the same month in the previous year, according to latest figures released by the National Planning Council.

The report said the total number of inbound visitors reached about 316,000, recording an annual increase of 12.2 percent compared to June 2023 and a monthly increase of 0.9 percent (compared to May 2024). The highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at 47 percent.

As for visitors by type of port, the those via air make up the highest percentage with 55 percent of the total number of arrivals.

