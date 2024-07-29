Doha, Qatar: Qatar has positioned itself as a global business and leisure destination. The ease of travel has attracted multinational corporations, international events, and major conferences to Qatar, boosting business and tourism sectors significantly.

The connectivity provided by Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport has played a pivotal role in positioning Qatar as a global business and leisure destination. The nation’s commitment to cultural exchange and tourism promotion has resulted in a steady influx of visitors from around the world, a recent Qatar Sky magazine by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority noted.

The remarkable growth of Qatar’s aviation industry has had a profound impact on the nation’s economy. The country has strategically invested in developing its aviation infrastructure, recognising the sector’s potential as a catalyst for economic diversification and job creation.

Both Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Qatar Airways have created countless employment opportunities in various sectors, including aviation, hospitality, and tourism.

The country’s tourism strategy is guided by Qatar National Vision and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-30. The headline goals for the tourism sector under the strategy are to attract 6 million visitors annually and raise the sector’s contribution to GDP to 12 percent by 2030.

The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) 2024 Economic Impact Research (EIR) has forecast that the Qatar Travel and Tourism sector will contribute QR90.8bn to the country’s economy, representing 11.3 percent of the total, and will provide more than 334,500 jobs across the country, which is 15.8 percent of the total workforce.

According to Qatar Tourism, the number of visitors entering Qatar in 2023 has increased by 58 percent compared with 2022 with total international visitors reaching more than 4 million breaking all time records. More than 55 percent of the international visitors arrived by air.

In addition to its passenger operations, HIA has established itself as a vital hub for air cargo traffic. Recognising the importance of air freight in facilitating global trade, HIA has invested heavily in cargo infrastructure and modern technologies.

Equipped with cutting-edge facilities and advanced handling systems, HIA offers seamless cargo operations, ensuring the swift and secure movement of goods.

According to Airport Council International (ACI), the ranking of Hamad International Airport in 2023 has moved up to 8th place and 1st place in the Middle East based on the volume of Cargo handled.

The growth of air cargo at HIA has been remarkable. The airport handled a record 2.6 million tons of air freight during COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, and it continues to register record volume reaching more than 2.3 million tons of freight in 2022 and 2023.

To meet the growing demands of the aviation industry, Hamad International Airport has ambitious expansion plans in the pipeline. The ongoing construction of the Phase B expansion project aims to increase the airport’s capacity to handle more passengers and further enhance its cargo capabilities. The expansion will include the construct two new concourses within the existing, and an expanded cargo facility, solidifying HIA’s position as a global aviation powerhouse.

Hamad International Airport is also committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The airport has implemented various eco-friendly initiatives, including energy-efficient systems, water conservation programs, and waste management strategies.

