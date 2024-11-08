DOHA: Qatar Tourism has kicked off its 2024/2025 cruise season with the arrival of Resorts World One Cruise Ship. This season is set to be Qatar’s biggest yet, with 95 cruise calls, including 33 turnaround calls, 11 homeporting calls and 4 maiden calls.

Resorts World One marks the first maiden call of the season. It is expected to make 23 scheduled visits, with a total of approximately 72,000 visitors.

More than 430,000 passengers are expected between November 2024 and April 2025. This season will welcome notable ships such as Mein Schiff 4, MSC Euribia, AIDAprima, Costa Smeralda, Norwegian Sky, and Celestyal Journey, further solidifying Qatar’s growing status as a premier global cruise destination.

Building on the success of the 2023/2024 cruise season, which saw 73 cruise ships and over 347,000 visitors, the new season represents a significant milestone in Qatar’s cruise market. International world-class ships including MSC Virtuosa, Seabourn Encore, AIDAprima, Artania, Mein Schiff 2, Azamara Journey, MS Riviera, MS Hamburg, and Norwegian Dawn have all previously docked in Doha.

H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “The growth of Qatar’s cruise sector is pivotal to achieving our National Tourism Strategy 2030. The 2024/2025 season is expected to see a 30% increase in cruise calls and 24.5% increase in visitors compared to the previous season, reflecting the growing demand for cruise vacations in the region. With new partnerships and an increasing number of high-profile cruise lines visiting our shores, Qatar continues to position itself as a leading destination for cruise travellers worldwide.”

Capt. Abdullah Mohammed Al Khanji, CEO of Mwani Qatar, stated, “Following last season’s record-breaking visitor numbers, we are thrilled to welcome an even greater influx of visitors from across the globe, solidifying Qatar’s position as a leading cruise destination. Doha Port is fully prepared to ensure an unforgettable experience for guests on 95 scheduled cruises in the 2024/2025 season. The remarkable increase in visitor numbers and cruise arrivals highlights the growing interest from cruise operators in choosing Doha Port, reflecting Qatar’s standing as a key cruise destination in the region. We are proud to work closely with Qatar Tourism and stakeholders to drive growth in Qatar’s marine tourism sector and to elevate its global presence in the travel industry, in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2030.”

The Peninsula Newspaper