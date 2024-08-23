DOHA: Qatar Airways is elevating travel experiences to the Maldives through its new interline partnership with Maldivian, the national carrier of the Maldives, providing passengers the option to book both Qatar Airways and Maldivian flights on qatarairways.com.

Travellers planning their holidays at one of the Maldives’ beautiful islands can now incorporate both their Qatar Airways and Maldivian flights in one booking. Once Qatar Airways passengers arrive at Velana International Airport, they will be guided to the domestic terminal for their Maldivian flight.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori, said: “We, at Qatar Airways, continue to expand our services to provide our passengers with innovative and inviting travel experiences. With our latest Maldivian interline partnership, we look forward to seeing our passengers enjoy a smooth start to their holidays, as well as benefit from the plethora of new travel benefits. We are proud to offer the option of a seamless process, allowing passengers to book one ticket that includes both their Qatar Airways flight to Male, and the connecting Maldivian flight to their beachside getaway.”

Maldivian Chief Commercial Officer, Ismail Amrah Umar, said: "We are thrilled to announce our interline partnership with Qatar Airways, through which our customers will experience smooth connectivity with international baggage allowance while travelling within our network of 17 destinations across Maldives. By offering more choice and enhanced access to our strong and growing route network, we aim to boost tourism to the Maldives, showcasing our pristine islands to travellers from around the world.”

The Qatar Airways and Maldivian partnership allows for more choice than ever, as well as providing competitive flight fares and co-ordinated flight schedules. With the new system boosting international connectivity, travellers will now have access to 17 domestic destinations in the Maldives, including Dharavandhoo, Faresmaathodaa, Funadhoo, Fuvahmulah, Gan, Hanimaadhoo, Ifuru, Kaadedhdhoo, Kadhdhoo, Kooddoo, Maafaru, Maavarulu, Madivaru, and Thimarafushi.

Maldivian is the leading domestic carrier in the Maldives that also serves the nearby destinations of Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka. Its fleet includes both seaplanes and wheelbase aircraft.

Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, was recently voted Skytrax’s World’s Best Airline for an unprecedented eighth time and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide. The award-winning airline currently serves the route to Male with daily services.

