Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s hotel sector expanded rapidly in 2024 with 10 million room nights sold, marking a 23 percent increase over the previous year, according to the recently released Qatar Tourism’s 2024 Annual Performance Report.

According to the report, the total hotel supply reached 40,405 room keys by the end of 2024. The average full occupancy rate across all accommodation categories increased by 19 percent compared to 2023, reaching 69 percent.

The highest occupancy rates were seen in the five-star and hotel apartment categories, reflecting the continued demand for premium accommodations. Occupancy rates in the four-star hotels and hotel apartments (deluxe and standard) also showed strong growth compared to 2023.

Five-star hotels achieved an average occupancy rate of 63.7 percent; four-star hotels recorded 69 percent, while 3-1-star hotels attained a 70.2 percent occupancy rate. Hotel apartments, on the other hand, reached 74.6 percent occupancy, and lower-star hotels also experienced notable occupancy growth.

Occupancy rates peaked at 85 percent in November and December, highlighting the seasonal influx of visitors. Additionally, the average length of stay (ALOS) remained stable at 3.6 nights, underscoring Qatar’s appeal as both a short-stay destination and a hub for longer visits.

Overall, the month of January recorded the highest number of visitors’ arrivals, with a total number of 702,000, a 107 percent increase compared to the previous year, while May was the lowest with 314,000.

2024 has been a landmark year for Qatar’s tourism and hospitality sectors, with impressive growth across multiple indicators. The country’s international visitor arrivals, hotel occupancy, and overall accommodation performance have demonstrated remarkable year-on-year improvements, signalling a thriving sector, the report noted.

The tourism sector recorded an Average Daily Rate (ADR) of QR442, an eight percent rise from 2023. Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) increased by 29 percent, averaging QR304 year-to-date—indicating the sector’s financial resilience and effective pricing strategies.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s international tourism experienced significant growth in the year under review, surpassing the five million (5.08 million) mark in visitor arrivals, an increase of 25 percent compared to the previous year.

The GCC (41 percent) remained the largest source of international visitors, followed by Europe (23 percent), the rest of Asia and Oceania (20 percent), other Arab countries (eight percent), and the Americas (six percent), while other parts of Africa contributed the least at two percent. Notably, 56 percent of visitors arrived by air, 37 percent by land, and 7 percent by sea. These diverse entry points reflect Qatar’s robust connectivity and its appeal as a regional hub.

The performance report highlights some interesting seasonal patterns in Qatar’s tourism industry, with the winter months of January, February, November and December consistently showing higher occupancy rates and revenue metrics, while the summer months, particularly July and August, witnessed relatively lower occupancy rates but still showed improvement compared to 2023.

Monthly statistics show particularly high growth rates in several months, with double-digit increases in visitor numbers from January to December, culminating in a strong finish to the year.

Visitor numbers have consistently grown throughout the year, with significant peaks at the start and end of 2024. The AFC Asian Cup in January set the tone for a record-breaking year, while the conclusion was highlighted by the beginning of a thriving 2024/2025 cruise season, the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, and record visitor numbers from Saudi Arabia during the November school holidays.

