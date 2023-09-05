Oman’s tourism sector reported earnings of RO 1.9 billion ($4.3 billion) in 2022, reporting an increase of 47.3% over the previous year.

According to the country’s National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the tourism sector posted a direct added value of RO 1.1 billion at the end of 2022, up from RO 804.9 million in 2021 (33% higher), while contributing to 2.4% to the country’s GDP.

Domestic tourism contributed to 68% of earnings last year, equivalent of RO 1.3 billion, according to the country’s state-backed news agency. Additionally, Oman recorded 2.9 million international visitors, reporting an increase of 348% over 2021 figures of 652,000.

The biggest footfall came from GCC states with 1.6 million visitors, followed by 651,00 from Asian countries, and 360,000 from European nations. Total general spending by inbound visitors stood at RO 592.4 million.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

