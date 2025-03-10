Suhar – An Omani-British archaeological team has made a series of groundbreaking discoveries at Sohar Fort and its surrounding areas, further solidifying the city’s role as a key port and maritime gateway between Oman, China and India in ancient times.

Among the findings is a small crystal bead, resembling a stamp/seal, engraved with the name Allah in Arabic. The mission also uncovered a clay mould believed to have been used for minting coins, offering fresh insights into the economic activities that flourished in the region.

Historically, Suhar is recognised as one of Oman’s oldest cities and a vital maritime hub during the early Islamic period. Its strategic location made it a critical commercial link for travellers and traders navigating between China, India and the Arabian Peninsula.

These latest discoveries provide new evidence of Suhar’s importance as a bustling maritime and trade centre during antiquity.

