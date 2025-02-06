Suhar – North Batinah Municipality’s Flag Square project in Suhar, slated to open in March, is nearing completion.

Spread over 9,000sqm, the landmark development will feature Oman’s second tallest flagpole standing at 50m high. The project aims to enhance the Omani identity with its innovative design reflecting both the country’s cultural heritage and modernity.

Flag Square will not only fly the national flag, symbolising patriotism and unity, but also offer community spaces such as two cafes, each covering 60sqm, lush green gardens, fountains and open spaces for public engagement.

The project is in an advanced stage of completion with the flagpole already installed and key facilities taking shape. The final touches will include landscaping, fountain installation and aesthetic enhancements, ensuring that it becomes a major cultural and recreational destination.

As part of its broader tourism efforts, North Batinah has seen substantial growth in its hospitality sector. By the end of 2024, the governorate had 58 hotel facilities, ranging from hotel apartments and guest houses to green lodges and tourist rest houses, offering a total of 1,591 rooms and 395 apartments.

The governorate is also home to 20 historic forts and castles, many of which are now open for investment, contributing to the local economy and tourism.

According to a Ministry of Heritage and Tourism statement in 2024, 11 new licences were issued for hotel apartments and other tourism accommodations. Plans for 2025 include addition of two new hotels, three green lodges and three guest houses.

North Batinah’s diverse offerings, including popular adventure activities like mountain walking and hiking, make it an attractive destination for both domestic and international visitors.

