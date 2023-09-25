Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has announced the launch of bids to manage, operate and utilise the castles of Al Hillah and Al Khandaq in the Wilayat of Al Buraimi, the Governorate of Al Buraimi.

The ministry has set November 16, 2023 as the deadline to submit competitive offers with bidding documents, said an Oman News Agency report.

Both Al Hillah and Al Khandaq castles were built in the 17th century. The Al Hillah Castle, notable for its distinctive plasterwork motifs, is situated at the heart of the Buraimi Oasis. The strategic position of Buraimi on the overland route from Sohar to the Gulf made it a centre of conflict for centuries.

The Al Khandaq castle nearby is an example of an entrenched stronghold in Oman. The castle is surrounded by a defensive trench or "dry moat".

