Oman highlighted the most important future tourism projects and developments in the tourism sector at the recently concluded 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Haitham bin Mohammed Al Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in the Sultanate of Oman, stated: “The participation of the Sultanate of Oman in this global event aims to optimally promote the most important tourist attractions and destinations that the Sultanate of Oman enjoys and attracts tourists from various countries throughout the year, which include tourist complexes, the Omani Botanical Garden, hotel projects Adventure tourism projects and historical, cultural and archaeological sites, as well as attracting investors and those interested in this sector.”

Al-Ghassani added: “The latest data that was shared by Forward Case shows the importance of facilities, including air transport, to attract travelers. He pointed out that the number of tourists coming to Oman rose to nearly 3 million by the end of 2022, most of them from the “plan to recover from the consequences of the Covid 19 pandemic that the ministry has pursued has borne fruit through these indicators.

Oman Air participated in the exhibition under the umbrella of the Ministry, where Ahmed Ali Al Mahrouqi, Regional Vice President for GCC in Oman Air, pointed out the importance of participating in the Arab Travel Market, as the platform attracted many visitors and those interested in the tourism sector to open new horizons of cooperation between the Omani national carrier and interested parties.

In the field of tourism, Al-Mahrouqi added to the increase in destinations during the summer, with the entry of the destinations of Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey, Mumbai in India and the Maldives, and the increase in summer trips to Paris.

For its part, Oman Vision 2040 introduced this vision locally and globally, and defined strategic directions in various priorities. Participation in the exhibition provided the opportunity to promote current and future prospects in various sectors, including the tourism sector, which receives great attention as it is one of the sectors of economic diversification, and Oman Vision 2040 focused on Creating an investment environment for the tourism sector and other sectors through the launch of the National Program for Investment and Export Development “Nazdaher”.

The vision aimed, through participation in the exhibition, to acquaint visitors with the future objectives of the Sultanate of Oman and the investment opportunities that will result from them, in line with the realization of Oman Vision 2040.

The management of the Oman across Ages Museum participated in the Ministry’s pavilion, where it gave a full explanation of the new museum to visitors.

Salma Al-Masrouri, Marketing Administrator at the Oman across Ages Museum, said: “We aim to introduce the Oman across Ages Museum as a world-class cultural destination that addresses all segments of society. The museum, which has a unique design, aims to shed light on the unique character of the Sultanate of Oman and introduce its rich and ancient history and its renaissance that is still pushing it to the fore. The exhibition is also a great opportunity to meet with various interested in the tourism sector to exchange ways of cooperation in the future.”

For its part, the Dhofar Municipality participated in the Ministry's pavilion, and Mohammed Ghawas stated: “We seek through this participation to introduce and promote the state of Dhofar, which enjoys stunning natural beauty and a distinguished cultural heritage. And social that attracts families and children to spend beautiful and unforgettable times.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).