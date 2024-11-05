Muscat – North Sharqiyah Governor’s Office has announced a tender for development of water bodies in the Maql area of Wadi Bani Khalid in an effort to enhance domestic tourism and provide entertainment options for the public. The initiative is part of a wider agenda to improve infrastructure in the region and enhance local resources and services.

Additionally, tenders have been floated for the redevelopment of the Al Mudayrib Market facade in the wilayat of Al Qabil.

Bids close on November 18.

Wadi Bani Khalid is renowned for its archaeological monuments, including Al Mawalik Fort, which dates back to the 4th century. The area has numerous wadis, primarily situated near mountains or expansive agricultural oases. Located approximately 250km from Muscat, Wadi Bani Khalid is considered one of Oman’s key tourist attractions.

Visitors to Wadi Bani Khalid can explore various geological sites, such as the Maql Cave, and enjoy the calm tranquility of 12 springs, including Ain al Sarooj, Ain al Lathb, Ain Kanara, Ain al Muntajar and Ain Ghalala. The region is also known for its 56 aflaj, with Al Haili, Al Fardh, Al Sarooj and Al Jarbi being particularly notable.

