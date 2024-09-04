Yet again, Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is all set to host the Olive Harvest Festival as the mountain is clad in olivine, which attracts people from across the country and beyond for days long activities and fun and frolic from September 26 to 28.

The festival, currently in its third edition, is the celebration of annual olive cultivation and this governorate's bountiful olive harvest promises an unforgettable experience, featuring storytelling, olive oil pressing, and other fun-filled activities.

The unique Mediterranean-style climate, which is a rarity in Oman and the Middle East, for which Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is known for, allows for the cultivation of a rich variety of fruits and vegetables. This unique environment nurtures the humble olive, giving rise to a thriving local olive oil industry and olives are considered a symbol of peace and prosperity. It is said that local farmers began growing the crop after the former King of Spain brought olives as a gift on a visit to the country.

Just as the people on the Al Jabal Al Akhdhar who are in awe, hotels on the mountain too are all set to welcome the annual festival that celebrates this precious crop, with a series of events highlighting the quality and variety of olives that grow in the area and of with a range of delectable Omani foods made with olives.

“We are excited to be welcoming our guests to the Olive festival on the mountain and we will give the guests an opportunity to engage in olive harvesting, a rewarding activity that connects participants with the local area of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar and its traditions. Additionally, we have a plethora of kids activities, competitions and culinary demonstrations led by renowned chefs Martin Aristondo and Riccardo Passoni,” said Maren Kuehl, General Manager of Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdhar Resort.

Promoting healthy eating styles, Chefs Martin Aristondo and Riccardo Passoni will showcase their expertise using freshly harvested olives where culinary aficionados will be able to look forward to a series of live cooking demonstrations. Chef Aristondo, visiting from NH Collection San Sebastian Aranzazu in his native town, is known for his innovative approach to traditional Basque cuisine. Chef Aristondo will be showcasing an exquisite three-course set menu at Al Qalaa, while Chef Passoni, Executive Chef at NH Collection Milano President, brings a refined Italian flair at the award-winning Bella Vista Restaurant. Their presentations will highlight the versatility and richness of the olive, transforming this humble ingredient into gourmet masterpieces.

Visitors to Al Jabal Al Akhdhar can explore the journey of olive oil production at a local factory, witnessing the meticulous process from pressing to packaging. The Local guide will provide guests with a deeper insight into olive farming in the area through immersive storytelling encounters. These experiences provide an enriching glimpse into the heritage and craftsmanship that define this cherished tradition.

Yet another attraction of this year’s Olive Festival is that Jorge Marcelo Robles, a renowned Italian expert in olive oil production, will share the rich traditions of Italian extra virgin olive oil production and offer insights on preserving its superior quality. To celebrate the season with an Italian twist, Bella Vista will feature his exceptional olive oil in their exclusive set-menu by Chef Passoni, offering guests a unique culinary experience infused with authentic Italian flavours.

The people of Al Jabal Akhdhar consider the Olive Harvest Festival as a unique celebration of culture, cuisine and community. Olive Festival will equally be a unique opportunity to experience an extraordinary event that embodies the essence of the governorate's rich agricultural heritage.

"This is the celebration of our premium crop which is olives and it is the largest after rose flowers. Every household is all set to welcome the harvest season and this time, the crops are a bit more dense and fruitful," Ahmed al Hakkami, a citizen who drives up and down the mountain everyday for work, told the Observer.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

