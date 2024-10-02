The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has issued an important advisory to all holders of tourist guide cards specialising in adventure tourism. The ministry has clarified that adventure tour guides are not permitted to organise or promote adventure tourism trips independently. They must be associated with a licensed travel and tourism office that has been authorised by the ministry to conduct adventure tourism activities.

The ministry also warned that legal action will be taken against those found in violation, in accordance with the provisions of the Tourism Law and its executive regulations.

This measure is aimed at ensuring that all adventure tourism activities are conducted safely and in compliance with national regulations.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

