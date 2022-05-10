UAE - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, have unveiled Saadiyat Island’s new vision, strategy and brand, positioning it as a leading beach, nature and cultural destination.

This new strategy is set to attract travellers seeking transformative, luxury experiences and drive Saadiyat Vision 2025 which aims to grow domestic, regional, and global visitor numbers, supporting the development of Abu Dhabi’s tourism ecosystem.

Saadiyat Island is expected to attract 19 million visitors and contribute AED 4.2 billion in direct tourism revenue by 2025.

‘One Island. Many Journeys.’

As with the strategy, the island’s campaign ‘One Island. Many Journeys.’ and new brand have been designed to capture the essence of Saadiyat and underpin its wealth of offerings. The logo, inspired by the island’s name and the Arabic letter ‘S’, taking the form of the letter in a modern calligraphy style, represents both the island’s rich culture and its modern offerings.

Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Saadiyat Island is undoubtedly one of Abu Dhabi’s finest treasures. It is unmatched anywhere in the world for its stunning natural beaches, world-class arts, cultural, educational, wellness, sporting and F&B experiences. This natural island is home to amazing wildlife and luxury hotels alike and there truly is something for everyone to enjoy, seamlessly fitting into Abu Dhabi’s wider strategy as the destination of choice for global travellers.

“We look forward to elevating awareness of Saadiyat’s enriching experiences as part of Abu Dhabi’s wider offering. From culture and entertainment to amazing landmarks and natural landscapes - all within close proximity to one another - Abu Dhabi is a must-visit destination.”

DCT Abu Dhabi recently appointed Miral to oversee the destination management strategy of Saadiyat Island. The two entities have been continuously collaborating on growing the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi, the success of which has led to this renewed partnership.

Diverse experiences

By showcasing a diverse array of cultural experiences that appeal on a global level, Saadiyat has become a beacon in the cultural tourism ecosystem, which this new partnership seeks to further advance.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: “We are honoured and excited to be spearheading Saadiyat Island’s new strategy to position Saadiyat as the destination of choice, providing visitors with enriching luxury experiences. With such a unique offering, from diverse cultural institutions including the iconic Louvre Museum, to pristine white beaches and undisturbed wildlife, Saadiyat Island is well-positioned to boost Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.”

The island’s ‘One Island. Many Journeys.’ campaign will highlight Saadiyat’s array of offerings, from a world-leading Cultural District, fine dining restaurants, luxury hotels and resorts, and upcoming high-end retail outlets, to a diverse and amazing wildlife ecosystem as well as world-class educational institutions.

Saadiyat is home to the first international outpost of the iconic Louvre Museum, with three more world-class museums set to open in the coming years. The forthcoming Abrahamic House, a future global beacon for tolerance and understanding, will cement the island as a one of the world’s leading cultural centres.

Centre of educational excellence

A centre of educational excellence, the prestigious New York University Abu Dhabi is located on the island offering a fully integrated liberal arts and science academic programme. The island also hosts an international outpost of the renowned Berklee School of Music which has an established history of producing Grammy award winners.

With five luxurious waterfront resorts comprising global brands Park Hyatt and St. Regis as well as regional pioneers Jumeirah, Rotana and Rixos, Saadiyat Island will be the destination of choice for discerning travellers. For those seeking an even more exclusive experience, a boutique villa retreat is located on Nurai Island which can be reached in 15 minutes by speedboat from its private pier on Saadiyat Island.

Visitors with a keen interest in sustainability, conservation and responsible tourism can experience Saadiyat’s diverse ecosystem of protected wildlife and marine life which includes endangered hawksbill turtles, humpback and bottlenose dolphins, the native Arabian gazelle and over 300 species of birds.

Saadiyat also hosts a year-round programme of cultural, lifestyle, golf, wellness and culinary events and activities, all within one unique, secluded location.

