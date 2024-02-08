NEOM, the developer of a new futuristic destination in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of Xaynor, a beachfront private members club, nestled among the rocky landscapes seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces along the pristine coastline of the Gulf of Aqaba.

Announcing the latest addition to the evolving regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia, the NEOM Board of Directors said its secluded seafront location offers a discreet destination where club members can unwind on the Gulf of Aqaba’s beautiful unspoiled coastline.

The new development follows recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, and Zardun, which are part of NEOM’s sustainable tourism destinations in the flagship region.

With its striking architectural design and thoughtfully curated interior, Xaynor elevates comfort and creates an environment primed for leisure.

Arriving in Xaynor, guests will be greeted by its breathtaking canopy entrance, blending with the natural landscape and providing a captivating pathway down to the beach, said the board members.

This distinct architectural style effortlessly integrates concealed retreats and expansive open spaces. Guests can choose to indulge in private seclusion or mingle with other members, they added.

Capturing the essence of coastal luxury, Xaynor will provide a selection of the best that contemporary luxury has to offer, including private pools, beachside lounges, gourmet dining, a signature entertainment venue, and a world-class spa and wellness center.

Complementing these offerings, Xaynor boasts boutique shopping and leisure options, accompanied by members-only experiences personalized in collaboration with internationally renowned brands in fashion, art, and lifestyle, stated the developer.

Positioned as the epitome of ultra-chic beach resort luxury, Xaynor is dedicated to crafting unforgettable moments that redefine exclusivity in a natural setting. Seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces, it will stand as an icon of delicate elegance along the Gulf of Aqaba's shores, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

