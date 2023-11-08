London, UK – Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) and Ras al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday to jointly initiate and pursue cross-destination tourism promotion and marketing initiatives between the Governorate of Musandam and the Emirate of Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The agreement was signed in London between Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of RAKTDA, and Dr Hashil Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of Omran Group, at global travel and tourism exhibition World Travel Market.

The MoU provides an official platform for both parties to cooperate on initiatives aimed at attracting more international visitors while positioning Musandam and Ras al Khaimah as leading global tourism destinations in the Middle East.

The agreement will see the two organisations working together to create opportunities for travellers to visit both destinations in a single trip.

The partnership between the destinations is a natural fit, with just a 90-minute drive between them and a shared mountain range – the majestic Hajar mountains – among a wealth of other shared natural landscapes. Furthermore, their intertwined cultural heritage and historical connections serve to enrich and strengthen this unique collaboration.

The MoU will facilitate ease of access in transportation between Musandam and Ras al Khaimah, developing favourable visa arrangements for international travellers and initiating tourism packages, adventure offerings and partnership opportunities.

“This MoU underscores the pivotal role tourism authorities play in championing natural assets and cultural heritage. Through our joint efforts, we aim to craft distinctive and innovative experiences for global travellers, further enhancing the allure of our region,” Mahrouqi said at the agreement signing.

“We look forward to work together with Omran on cross-destination promotions which will not only showcase each of our destinations’ distinct tourism offerings, but also raise awareness among international visitors about the wide range of tourism attractions in the Middle East,” Phillips said on the occasion.

