Rabat: The Moroccan Ministry of Tourism announced on Tuesday that the tourism sector generated revenues estimated at 34 billion dirhams (about $3.7 billion) during the first five months of this year, an 8 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



Fatima Zahra Ammor, Moroccan Minister of Tourism, Industry, Handicrafts, Social and Solidarity Economy, said that the number of overnight stays during the same period reached 11.8 million, a 13 percent increase, while the number of tourists who visited Morocco during the same period reached 7.2 million, a 22 percent increase compared to last year.



She emphasized that the ministry is continuing work on the strategic roadmap for the tourism sector for 2023-2026, for which a budget of 6 billion dirhams has been allocated.



This is implemented through a number of axes, including promoting and revitalizing air transport, and enhancing investment in tourist accommodation and entertainment.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

