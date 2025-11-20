Minor Hotels is set to welcome guests to a vibrant lineup of new and renewed destinations in 2026, including the Tivoli and Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Resorts in Bahrain, the Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel in Oman, the relaunch of Anantara Dubai Downtown Hotel in the UAE, and many other global hotels.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Anantara Dubai Downtown Hotel – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Anticipated Relaunch: Q1 2026

Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel unveils a new era of urban sophistication following a complete renovation of its 252 guest rooms and suites. The hotel’s luxurious accommodation range from an expansive 52 sqm rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary décor, to 235 sqm suites with private balconies, and pools. The new signature restaurant, Ziya, introduces stylish brunches, a contemporary international menu, and a welcoming courtyard for intimate evenings. Ideally located just 10 minutes from Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa, World Trade Centre, and Dubai International Financial Centre, the hotel is ideal for business travellers, MICE guests, and city explorers seeking a dynamic base in the heart of downtown Dubai.

Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel – Muscat, Oman

Anticipated Opening: Q2 2026

Tivoli La Vie Muscat Hotel, the debut of the Tivoli Hotels & Resorts brand in Oman, will provide a refined urban retreat with 79 elegant hotel rooms and 100 fully serviced branded residences designed to reflect Oman’s rich cultural heritage and contemporary elegance. Guests will enjoy elevated dining across three distinctive venues, including a SEEN Rooftop restaurant and bar where the sunset sets the scene for sensory gastronomy, mixology and mingling. The hotel will also feature an Anantara Spa, a rooftop pool, and versatile event spaces for business and social gatherings.

Tivoli and Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resorts – Bilaj Al Jazayer, Bahrain

Anticipated Opening: Q4 2026

Tivoli and Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resorts will introduce two resorts on the Kingdom of Bahrain’s newest waterfront playground in 2026. The luxury Tivoli resort will offer 100 guest rooms and suites, blending Arabian heritage with timeless elegance, while the premium Avani property will feature 110 rooms and suites designed for comfort, style, and connectivity. Guests will enjoy direct beach access, vibrant dining concepts, wellness facilities, and family-friendly amenities across both properties. The openings mark a strategic milestone for Minor Hotels as the group’s debut in the Kingdom and for the group’s Middle East expansion.

Anantara Kafue River Zambia Tented Camp – Kafue National Park, Zambia

Anticipated Opening: Q2 2026

Anantara’s first tented camp will immerse guests deep in the heart of Kafue National Park, Zambia’s largest and oldest reserve, home to over 500 bird species. This unique camp, situated between two islands and elevated 3.5 metres on timber platforms, is carefully designed to promote the park’s heritage while preserving natural water flow and allowing wildlife to roam freely beneath. Designed by South Africa’s MRS studio, interiors blend contemporary elegance with local authenticity, using organic textures and mid-century accents. The camp features ten villas, including a 400-square-metre Presidential Villa, and three Horizon Terrace Suites, each elevated 14 metres. Days will unfold with curated game drives, river safaris, and wellness rituals inspired by local traditions, all set amid untouched wilderness.

ASIA AND INDIAN OCEAN

Anantara Hua Hin Resort – Hua Hin, Thailand

Relaunched: 1 November 2025

Anantara Hua Hin Resort, the property that launched the Anantara brand, unveils a new look for its 25th anniversary. The resort’s 171 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including new Pool Access Rooms, are set within lush gardens inspired by a traditional Thai village. Guests can enjoy a refreshed main pool, a dedicated lagoon pool and bar for adults, and an expanded Active Zone with recreational and CrossFit equipment. Culinary highlights include the debut of Sea.Fire.Salt., a contemporary grill and seafood restaurant overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, alongside a collection of reimagined dining venues that celebrate local and international flavours. Families will discover an expansive new Kids’ Club, a Mini Farm with animals and plants, and a host of activities from pickleball and tennis to Muay Thai boxing, all steps from the extended beachfront.

NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort – Baa Atoll, Maldives

Anticipated Opening: 18 December 2025

NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort is set to launch on 18 December 2025 following a thoughtful revitalisation of the storied island resort. The resort features 105 beach and overwater villas, including 16 with private pools, all designed to harmonise with the island’s lush natural beauty. Guests can take advantage of the extraordinary beauty of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and nearby Hanifaru Bay for unforgettable snorkelling and diving with manta rays, as well as excursions to vibrant coral reefs. On land, seven dining venues offer oceanfront elegance to laid-back island flavours, complemented by the serene REVIVE spa, a beachfront and main pool, and a dedicated activity centre. As NH Collection’s first resort in Baa Atoll and second in the Maldives, this reimagined escape blends refined hospitality with the timeless allure of the Indian Ocean.

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel – Bangkok, Thailand

Anticipated Relaunch: Q2 2026

The original Grand Dame of Thai luxury hospitality in the heart of Ratchadamri, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, is set to unveil a landmark transformation in mid-2026. The multi-phase enhancement includes reimagining the hotel’s 338 guest rooms and suites, a refreshed Kasara Lounge, a new arrival experience, a signature Jim Thompson Suite developed in collaboration with Thailand’s most iconic silk brand, and the introduction of six all-new Garden Suites with private plunge pools and lush landscaping. Guests will discover a renewed sense of place through timeless design, cultural storytelling, and sensory rituals woven throughout the hotel’s tranquil courtyards and elegant interiors.

Avani Kota Kinabalu Hotel – Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

Anticipated Opening: Q2 2026

Avani Kota Kinabalu Hotel will offer 200 contemporary guest rooms and suites designed for comfort, connectivity, and style in the heart of Sabah’s vibrant capital. Guests can enjoy rooftop dining with panoramic views, an AvaniFit gym, and seamless access to the city’s waterfront, markets, and cultural landmarks. The hotel will also feature flexible social spaces and smart amenities tailored to modern travellers. As Avani’s debut in Malaysian Borneo, the property brings upbeat hospitality to one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic coastal destinations.

Avani+ Lanexang Vientiane - Vientiane, Laos

Anticipated Opening: Q2 2026

Avani+ Lanexang Vientiane Hotel will bring contemporary style and Laotian flair to the heart of the capital, just minutes from Wat Si Saket, Vientiane Night Market, and Chao Anouvong Park. The hotel’s 197 guest rooms and suites will blend modern design with local touches, offering its guests the choice of four dining venues, including an international all-day dining restaurant, a western comfort food concept and bar, and a Southeast Asian fine-dining restaurant. Guests will enjoy Avani Spa with five treatment rooms, an Avani Fit fitness centre and studio, an outdoor swimming pool, and versatile event spaces including a ballroom for up to 320 guests.

Anantara Xiling Snow Mountain Resort – Chengdu, China

Anticipated Opening: Q4 2026

Set against the dramatic backdrop of Xiling Snow Mountain, the first Anantara resort in China’s Sichuan province will offer a refined alpine escape just 90 minutes from the city centre of Chengdu. The resort will feature 150 guest rooms and suites, each designed to reflect the surrounding natural beauty with warm textures and panoramic mountain views. Guests can enjoy elevated dining, a signature Anantara Spa & Wellness experience, and year-round access to outdoor adventures, including skiing, hiking and nature trails.

EUROPE

NH Collection Paris Ponthieu Champs-Élysées

Launched: 1 November 2025

NH Collection Hotels & Resorts celebrates its long-awaited debut in the French capital with NH Collection Paris Ponthieu Champs-Élysées. Located in Paris’s distinguished 8th arrondissement, steps from the Arc de Triomphe, the Grand Palais, Place de la Concorde, and the Élysée Palace, the 87-key NH Collection Ponthieu Champs-Élysées is the perfect destination for intellectuals, culture lovers, and fashion enthusiasts seeking an authentic and refined experience. The building’s original architecture, dating back to 1910, has been preserved, while the interiors have been completely redesigned and renovated this year with meticulous attention to detail. The hotel’s neo-bistro, L’Angle des Champs, pays homage to two strong culinary identities: from reinterpretations of Parisian classics to Spanish recipes that capture the essence of tapas culture, all crafted with the finest ingredients.

Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce – Lecce, Italy

Anticipated Opening: Q2 2026

Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce will offer 45 elegantly appointed guest rooms in a landmark building surrounded by golden sandstone architecture and vibrant piazzas. Guests will be able to savour local flavours at the ground-floor restaurant or enjoy panoramic views of the Cathedral Bell Tower from the rooftop lounge bar. The hotel features a wellness area with a pool, treatment rooms, Turkish bath, and a fully equipped gym, creating a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Just steps from Lecce’s celebrated Baroque landmarks and a short drive to the beaches of Puglia, this new Tivoli destination will blend heritage, culture and contemporary luxury in the “Florence of the South”.

NH Collection Sliema Malta – Sliema, Malta

Anticipated Opening: Q4 2026

Minor Hotels will mark its debut in the Mediterranean island nation of Malta in the sought-after coastal town of Sliema by the end of 2026 with the opening of NH Collection Sliema Malta. The premium new-build hotel will feature 268 guest rooms and suites, designed for comfort and contemporary style, steps from the seafront promenade, shops and local restaurants. Guests will enjoy a resort with a city experience with a spa and wellness centre, a rooftop bar with panoramic sea views, a swimming pool, and a signature restaurant.

These highlights represent a selection of what’s ahead for Minor Hotels in 2026 with further expansion anticipated in Japan, Egypt, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas to be announced in due course.

