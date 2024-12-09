Madinah ranked first among Saudi cities, fifth in the Gulf region, sixth in the Arab world, and seventh in the Middle East. Globally, it achieved an 88th position, solidifying its status as a key player in the international tourism landscape.

The ranking is based on six main pillars comprising 55 indicators: economic and commercial performance, tourism performance, health and safety, sustainability, tourism infrastructure, and tourism policies and appeal. These metrics highlight the city’s comprehensive approach to fostering an exceptional tourism environment.

This recognition reflects Madinah’s strategic efforts to enhance its tourism offerings, improve visitor experiences, and prioritize sustainability. The city’s development aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious reform agenda aimed at diversifying the economy and positioning the Kingdom as a global tourism hub.

Euromonitor International, the independent organization behind the report, is renowned for its comprehensive research and analysis of markets worldwide, spanning 210 countries. The index offers a detailed perspective on Madinah’s performance and its strides toward achieving sustainable tourism growth.

The accolade also underscores the Madinah Region Development Authority’s initiatives to improve infrastructure, ensure health and safety, and support sustainable tourism practices. By fostering these advancements, Madinah continues to attract global attention as a vibrant and welcoming destination.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).