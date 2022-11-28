Kuwait-based Tourism Enterprises Company (TEC) has announced that steady progress is being made on its prime tourism and entertainment projects which are on track for completion as per schedule.

Spread over a 35,000 sq m area, the Ras Al Ard club will boast various recreational and sports activities for different age groups such as multi-use sports court, food and beverage outlets as well as paved walkways and boardwalk in addition to indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

"Work is at an advanced stage on our major developments such as Ras Al Ard Club and the New Messilah Beach that will be completed by mid-2023," said TEC Chairman Engineer Muhammad Ahmad Al Saqqaf, after an inspection tour of its various project sites.

Al Saqqaf was accompanied by his team of company executives who also toured the Al-Khiran Park project site.

They were briefed on the ongoing work at the project and also the range of recreational activities that will be part of the park.

Sadeem Al Kuwait General Trading and Contracting is handling the Ras Al Ardh Club project work.

On the New Messilah Beach project, Al Saqqaf said: "TEC is developing the beach into an integrated and contemporary facility spanning over 70,000 sq m area with a wide range of leisure and lifestyle activities."

The contract for the project had been awarded last year to Ahmadiah Contracting Company.

"A star attraction for families, the beach project will have all kinds of water sports and for all ages, in addition to marine games. Also it will boast key amenities including open air theatre, restaurants, cafes and shops," he added.

