Kuwait - First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah confirmed in a telephone call with Editor-in-Chief of the Arab Times and Al-Seyassah newspapers Ahmed Al-Jarallah that the directives he gave to those in charge of the ‘Kuwait Visa’ platform to address negative aspects will be implemented as of Tuesday.

This is part of a vital move towards opening up to the world and making Kuwait a tourist and commercial destination, as well as a swift response to the comments of citizens and expatriates regarding the ‘Kuwait Visa’ platform, part of which was published by the newspaper on Monday.

During the telephone call, the First Deputy Prime Minister revealed a package of measures – some of which took effect on Monday, while others are still being finalized. These measures include the abolition of the local carrier requirement and the introduction of a three-month visit visa, instead of a single, multiple-entry visa. The visa can be extended for six months or one year. Visitors simply pay the required fees and choose their preferred option, especially since violations in this regard are few.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef asserted, “We are building a huge airport and we want to bring back all airlines that have left the local market. Our objective is to market Kuwait as a whole.” He explained the cancellation of the local carrier requirement by indicating that the State is not a marketer for airlines; they must market themselves.



Regarding kinship, the First Deputy Prime Minister disclosed, “We have made room for it to be up to the fourth degree, which did not exist previously. Starting Tuesday, the university degree requirement is cancelled.” He added that ‘those with security restrictions will be immediately notified and they must defend themselves. It is not within the purview of the platform or its administrators to address this matter. This is practiced in all other countries around the world, especially the Gulf countries.” He confirmed that he reviewed all the comments, along with the ministry’s staff and the platform administrators on Monday. He stated “we accept the comments with open hearts, because our goal is to make Kuwait a leader.

Therefore, everything raised will be developed from Tuesday. We will push toward facilitating procedures and adopting whatever serves Kuwait.” On the fees, the Minister of Interior revealed “we will present the fees for visits to the Council of Ministers on Tuesday for approval, as well as the measures that will facilitate Kuwait’s openness to the world as soon as possible, to avoid any inconvenience or obstacles.”



Asked about those who do not add value to the country’s commercial activity or groups that accumulate without any purpose, he pointed out that



“The logical conditions set in this regard prohibit them from visiting Kuwait unless they can support themselves or their sponsor has such ability. Otherwise, they should remain in their countries.” Emphasizing that his intention for the ‘Kuwait Visa’ platform is to be an important reference, superior to its counterparts in the region, the Minister of Interior concluded his phone call with the editor-in-chief by saying,



“I reiterate that the State is open to any comments. The objective is to develop the platform and achieve everything that makes our country a tourist and commercial destination. As we said earlier, perfection belongs to Allah alone; thus, the platform will be developed whenever necessary.”



Given the above and under the directives of the Kuwaiti immigration and civil aviation authorities, Middle East Airlines is now permitted to carry all passengers holding a family visit visa (that only Kuwaiti airlines were previously permitted to carry).

