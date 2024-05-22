In a strategic move aimed at expanding its presence in the Middle East and fostering stronger ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has announced the opening of its inaugural representative office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This milestone marks a significant step in South Korea's efforts to tap into the Saudi market following a favourable annual tourism performance with international tourists, and a recent considerable growth rate in tourism from Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries.

Appointed as the marketing and PR representative for Korea Tourism Organization in Saudi Arabia, Aviareps, is a prominent global leader in tourism, aviation, hospitality representation, and communications that boasts a network of 70 offices across 65 countries.

It will spearhead efforts to raise awareness about South Korea as an ideal travel destination for Saudi travellers looking for a fantastic holiday destination with the greatest allure in culture, cuisine and cost.

In addition to that, the new office will educate travel agents on the destination, and expand the inclusion of South Korea in Saudi Arabia’s tour operators' portfolios.

With ambitious goals aimed at increasing visitor numbers from Saudi Arabia and the wider region, boosting spending, and extending stays, both organisations are poised to contribute to the growth of international arrivals from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries.

The timing of this partnership couldn't be more opportune for South Korea's travel industry; following a remarkable rebound in foreign tourism in 2023, with numbers reaching 63% of pre-Covid levels.

Ju, Lee, Executive Vice President of the International Tourism Division, Korea Tourism Organization, said: “Korea is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for travellers from Saudi Arabia and the wider region, offering a delightful fusion of premium travel experiences, unique shopping districts, and rich cultural and culinary experiences.

“Korea Tourism Organization, in partnership with governmental bodies and tourism stakeholders in Korea, is fully dedicated to enriching the tourism landscape and the industry’s offerings for Saudi travellers, as well as for Saudi-based travel agents and outbound tour operators.

“Recognising Aviareps' remarkable expertise and extensive experience in the travel industry, we have selected them as our perfect partner for collaboration in the Middle East.”

Glenn Johnston, Vice President Middle East & Global Public Affairs at Aviareps, said: “It is a distinct honour for us to serve as the official Marketing and PR representative office of Korea Tourism Organization in Saudi Arabia. Korea is a thrilling travel destination renowned for its cultural richness, bustling shopping scenes, and the undeniable allure of K-culture, all set to enchant Saudi travellers.

“With unique family travel packages and a particular resonance among the adventurous youth, Korea is poised to become the preferred destination for both families and young travellers alike; offering extraordinary adventures and delightful stays for all.

"Our dedicated teams in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East are implementing a comprehensive marketing strategy and PR campaigns to further fuel the growing interest in Korea. Our focus lies in spotlighting exclusivity, opulence, and premium experiences – perfectly aligned with the discerning taste and aspirations of the Saudi traveller.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).