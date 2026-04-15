Jumeirah, a luxury hospitality leader and part of Dubai Holding, has announced a major restoration programme for the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab.

The project is designed to carefully preserve and enhance the landmark’s legacy while maintaining its status as one of the world’s most recognised symbols of modern luxury.

Since opening in 1999, the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab has become an architectural and cultural icon, instantly identifiable by its sail-shaped silhouette that defines Dubai’s skyline.

The hotel has played a pioneering role in global hospitality, introducing new standards of personalised service, including its renowned butler service, and reshaping expectations of luxury travel.

The upcoming restoration, expected to take around 18 months, will be carried out in a phased and highly considered manner to ensure continuity of operations while safeguarding the property’s distinctive character. The focus will be on enhancing the interior design with the same care and precision used in preserving fine art.

The project will be led by acclaimed interior architect Tristan Auer, selected after a rigorous process for his expertise in heritage-focused design.

Known for blending tradition with contemporary elegance, Auer has worked on prestigious projects worldwide, including the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris and Les Bains Douches, and has received multiple awards for his contributions to hospitality design.

The restoration aims to maintain the cultural significance and craftsmanship of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab while ensuring it continues to inspire future generations.

ThomasMeier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah said of the restoration programme: “Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is far more than an architectural landmark; it is a symbol of ambition, craftsmanship and enduring excellence. For the last 27 years, this exceptional property has served guests with the same passion and world-class standards that distinguish it from any other hotel in the world. This restoration programme marks a new chapter in the story of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, one that will carefully preserve the heritage of what is currently the sole property in our Jumeirah limited-edition collection of iconic landmark addresses defined by design distinction and prestige.”

Tristan Auer, Interior Architect behind the restoration added: "Being entrusted with the very first restoration of a property of this calibre in Dubai — the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, a timeless icon of the region — is a profound privilege. To carry forward, with the utmost dedication, the legacy of such an extraordinary landmark is both an honour and a responsibility.”

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