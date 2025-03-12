AMMAN: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) was awarded the "Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East" for the second time, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience.

The Airport International Group (AIG) on Tuesday, the Airports Council International (ACI) granted this recognition based on the results of the 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

The ASQ programme is an international initiative that measures and evaluates passengers' airport experiences, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In addition to this accolade, QAIA renewed its Level 3 Customer Experience Accreditation from ACI until February 2026, highlighting its adherence to international best practices and industry standards.

As part of its commitment to continuous improvement, the airport has implemented an advanced customer experience strategy, introducing innovative initiatives across seven of the programme’s eight key areas, including customer understanding, strategy, measurement, process improvement, governance, airport culture, and service design/innovation.

AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller emphasised that these achievements reflect QAIA’s ongoing efforts to enhance passenger experiences and provide a welcoming environment.

"Since the opening of the passenger terminal 12 years ago, QAIA has continuously adapted to evolving passenger needs, ensuring it remains a place of comfort and enjoyment where travellers feel at home from the moment they arrive," Deviller said.

QAIA first received the "Most Enjoyable Airport" title in 2022 under ACI’s primary Departing Passenger Survey programme, which ranks the top 5 per cent of airports in each region.

The award recognises excellence in providing a seamless and pleasant travel experience, including shopping, dining, entertainment, and efficient wait times.

