AMMAN — In a bid to strengthen international relations and expand avenues of tourism cooperation, Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Fares Braizat met with Director of the Affiliate Members Department at the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Ion Vilcu.

The meeting, held at the organisation headquarters in Madrid, focused on exploring ways to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector, reviewing regional and global developments, addressing current challenges, and identifying collaborative efforts to promote sustainable tourism, according to a PDTRA statement.

Braizat highlighted the “significant” impact of regional instability on Jordan’s tourism sector, particularly in Petra, which witnessed a 74 per cent decline in international visitors in 2024 compared to 2023.

He stressed the “vital” role of UNWTO in shaping tourism policies and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise among countries and affiliate members.

The chief commissioner praised the ongoing partnership between PDTRA and UNWTO, noting that Petra has been an affiliate member since 2023.

He underscored that this cooperation opens new horizons for promoting Petra globally and supporting the site's tourism development.

Vilcu welcomed the collaboration with PDTRA, praising Jordan’s efforts in promoting cultural and heritage tourism.

He highlighted the organisation’s commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the development of tourism destinations and sustainable growth for local communities.

This meeting aligns with PDTRA’s “strategic” vision to enhance international presence and foster cooperation with global tourism stakeholders, aiming to boost Petra’s position as a leading global destination, the statement added.

