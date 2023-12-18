The Jeddah Historic District Programme, an initiative of the Saudi Ministry of Culture that seeks to revive the historical significance of the Saudi port city, through creation of unique sensory experiences, has launched the Balad Al Fann project under the theme 'Past Forward.'

The project, which will run until March 9, 2024, is aimed at enriching the cultural scene in the kingdom, and encouraging people to visit the Jeddah Historic District of Al Balad.

It will feature four art exhibitions, music programmes, theatrical performances, local culinary experiences and various interactive events for schoolchildren, to enrich their appreciation of the arts, said its Director-General Abdulaziz Al Issa.

"As part of the programme's endeavour to contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, Balad Al-Fann was launched to make the Jeddah Historic District a significant cultural destination and a major creative hub for businesses and entrepreneurs," he added.

