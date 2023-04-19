Foreign nationals residing in the UAE and Saudi nationals and foreigners residing in Saudi Arabia who require a visa to visit Japan can now apply online for a short-term stay visa for the purpose of tourism travel.

Foreign nationals residing in the UAE and Saudi nationals and foreigners residing in Saudi Arabia who require a visa to visit Japan can now apply online for a short-term stay visa for the purpose of tourism travel, said the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

Applicants need to apply via the dedicated website JAPAN eVISA, where upon successful submission, a digital confirmation visa will be sent to the applicant. When entering Japan immigration, the eVISA holder needs to simply log on to the Japan eVISA website and show visa.

Effective immediately, Qatari nationals can also now apply at Japanese Embassies, Consulate-Generals or Consulates, to have their passport registered. Upon registration, applicants will then receive a “Visa Waiver Registration” seal within their passport, which will entitle them to multiple short-term stays in Japan without a need for a visa for a period of 3 years (or expiration date of the passport).

Additionally, the Japanese government has announced that it will cease Covid-19-related entry requirements to the country from May 8, 2023, in line with Covid-19 being classified as a common disease. This means travelers no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test from May 8 onward.

Kobayashi Daisuke, Executive Director of JNTO Dubai Office, said: “I am delighted with the commencement of the online applications for short-term stay visas in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as the visa waiver arrangements for short–term stay for Qatari nationals, as it will ease the process to visit Japan for touristic purposes.”

“It is also especially timely as these measures have been activated in time for Eid travel, with visitors to Japan in the months of April and May able to enjoy and make the most of the spectacular spring climate and striking new green verdant landscapes.

“Travel to Japan from GCC countries has been steadily increasing, making it one of the few international markets showing post-Covid recovery levels even surpassing the numbers of visitors achieved in 2019. With further resumption of the Japan routes by major airlines, I am confident that the upward demand for traveling to Japan will continue,” he added.

