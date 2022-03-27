Muscat: The Italian cruise ship 'Costa' with more than 1,000 tourists on board has docked at Salalah Port to visit sites of the Land of Frankincense in Dhofar Governorate.

According to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Port of Salalah received the Italian cruise ship 'Costa' with 1,264 tourists on board during their visit to the Dhofar Governorate. Their tourism programme included a visit to the sites of the Land of Frankincense (Al Baleed and Samharam) and the Museum of the Land of Frankincense.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

