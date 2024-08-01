The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, will launch two luxury properties in Bahrain under its iconic Taj brand in partnership with Kingdom Projects.

The group has signed a luxury hotel and a boutique resort in the kingdom of Bahrain, an IHCL statement said.

These greenfield projects mark a significant milestone as IHCL becomes the first major Indian hospitality company to establish a presence in Bahrain, further cementing its footprint in the Middle East.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, stated: “We are pleased to announce two hotels in the island nation of Bahrain in line with our strategy of growing Taj’s presence in key gateway cities of the world. With a portfolio of seven hotels including four under development in the Middle East, these hotels will extend our presence in the MENA region.”

He added: “We are delighted to partner with Kingdom Projects to introduce the iconic Taj with its world- class hospitality, elevating Bahrain’s tourism landscape.”

Nestled amid picturesque surroundings, the Taj resort in Hamala will feature 251 luxurious rooms, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the laid-back serenity of the island.

The resort will have luxury offerings, including an all-day dining restaurant, two specialty restaurants, alongside a swimming pool and exclusive beach club. Curated to create an atmosphere of relaxation and rejuvenation, the resort will additionally encompass wellness areas such as a state-of-the-art gym and tranquil spa.

The resort’s 1,200 sq m banquet facilities will cater to grand events and celebrations, making it a key player in Bahrain’s emerging leisure sector.

The 200-room Taj hotel in Downtown Seef, Manama, strategically located in the heart of Bahrain’s bustling capital, is set to cater to the needs of business travellers and tourists alike.

Coupled with world-class wellness facilities including a modern gym, spa, and swimming pool, the hotel will provide guests with an endless variety of culinary experiences, ranging from all-day dining and specialty restaurants, to an exclusive pool bar. The Downtown Seef hotel will additionally feature banquet areas tailored for meetings, corporate events, and weddings.

Jalal Al Wazzan, Managing Director of Kingdom Projects, stated: “We are delighted to welcome the prestigious and world-renowned Taj brand, a first for Bahrain, which will work towards attracting tourists in greater numbers from across the region and around the globe, thereby enhancing the tourism sector's contribution to GDP. In line with the Economic Vision 2030 driven by the Crowne Prince, partnering with leading leisure and hospitality brands exemplifies Kingdom Projects’ vested commitment to contribute to the development and growth of the tourism sector and thereby, the diversification of the national economy.”

