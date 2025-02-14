Hyatt Hotels Corporation continues its strategic expansion across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EAME) with a series of highly anticipated hotel openings in 2025.

These additions reinforce Hyatt's commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality, contemporary luxury, and seamless guest experiences in key destinations worldwide.

Featured Opening: Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands

Location: Nairobi, Kenya; Number of rooms: 219

The Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands opened on January 22, 2025, marking Hyatt Regency’s debut in Kenya. This five-star hotel blends modern luxury with Kenya’s rich culture, offering guests stylish accommodations, diverse dining options, premium amenities, and Hyatt’s signature service. Ideally situated in Nairobi’s bustling Westlands business district, the hotel provides easy access to major attractions such as Nairobi National Museum, Karura Forest, and Nairobi National Park. Business and leisure travelers alike will appreciate its proximity to premier shopping destinations like SARIT and Westgate Mall.

Upcoming Openings and Renovations in 2025

Andaz Doha

Location: Doha, Qatar; Opening Date: February 2025; Number of rooms: 256

Nestled in Doha’s prestigious West Bay, Andaz Doha seamlessly integrates the city’s vibrant culture with contemporary art and elevated lifestyle offerings. With its prime location near embassies, financial centers, and luxury shopping districts, the hotel is set to redefine urban hospitality in the Qatari capital.

Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha (Renovation)

Location: Doha, Qatar; Opening Date: February 2025; Number of rooms: 388

Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha unveils its newly renovated rooms in early 2025, offering guests a fresh, modern retreat. Conveniently located near Hamad International Airport and Doha’s city center, the hotel ensures easy access to landmarks such as the National Museum of Qatar and the Corniche.

Hyatt Place Gothenburg

Location: Gothenburg, Sweden; Opening Date: Q1 2025; Number of rooms: 300

Strategically positioned next to Gothenburg Central Station, this hotel boasts contemporary accommodations, exceptional dining at G Mat & Vin, and a stylish rooftop experience at Cristal Bar. Its proximity to attractions like Liseberg Amusement Park and the Opera House makes it a prime choice for visitors.

Hyatt Place & Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands

Location: Nairobi, Kenya; Opening Date: Q1 2025

Hyatt Place Nairobi Westlands will offer 168 stylish guest rooms, including 18 spacious suites, designed for modern travelers seeking comfort and convenience. Meanwhile, Hyatt House Nairobi Westlands introduces a new standard in extended-stay living with 57 fully equipped studios and one-bedroom apartments, catering to guests looking for a home-away-from-home experience.

Hyatt House & Hyatt Place Leeds

Location: Leeds, UK; Opening date: Q1 2025; Number of rooms: 305

Ideally located in Sovereign Square, Hyatt Place Leeds will offer 217 modern rooms featuring work and lounge spaces. Hyatt House Leeds will cater to long-stay guests with fully equipped kitchens and contemporary residential-style accommodations, along with complimentary breakfast and 24/7 fitness facilities.

Andaz Lisbon

Location: Lisbon, Portugal; Opening Date: Q1 2025; Number of rooms: 256

Situated in the heart of Lisbon at Praça do Comércio, Andaz Lisbon embodies the city's rich history by fusing Moorish influences with elegant Pombaline architecture. This new luxury lifestyle hotel promises an immersive experience, celebrating Lisbon’s cultural heritage.

Park Hyatt Johannesburg

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa; Opening date: Q2 2025; Number of rooms: 31

Offering an intimate luxury experience, Park Hyatt Johannesburg features just 31 meticulously designed rooms and suites. This boutique-style property caters to discerning travelers seeking personalized service in South Africa’s economic hub.

Hyatt Centric Reims

Location: Reims, France; Opening Date: Q2 2025; Number of rooms: 155

Situated close to Notre Dame Cathedral and the city’s vibrant congress center, Hyatt Centric Reims is designed for business and leisure travelers alike, offering cutting-edge workspaces and contemporary accommodations in the heart of France’s famed Champagne region.

Hyatt Regency Zadar

Location: Zadar, Croatia; Opening date: Q2 2025; Number of rooms: 133

Located in one of Zadar’s most architecturally distinguished buildings, this new Hyatt Regency property offers breathtaking views of the Adriatic Sea. Guests can enjoy a perfect mix of history, modern comfort, and top-tier hospitality in Croatia’s coastal gem. - TradeArabia News Service

