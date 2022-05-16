Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism will implement mobile promotional workshops in France and Italy to promote the Sultanate of Oman as a global tourist destination from May 17 till May 19, 2022.

"Mobile promotional workshops will be held in France and Italy about 'the Sultanate of Oman, a global tourist destination throughout the year', organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism from May 17 to 19, as part of the plan to accelerate the recovery of the tourism sector implemented by the ministry," Oman News Agency (ONA) said in a statement.

The organisation of mobile promotional workshops comes with the participation of their Excellencies the ambassadors and a delegation from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

The Sultanate's delegation will be accompanied by 27 of the most prominent partners in the tourism, hotel and aviation sectors in the Sultanate of Oman, with the participation of more than 200 tourism establishments from the Sultanate of Oman, France and Italy.

The organisation of promotional workshops coincides with the Ministry's celebration of the 20th anniversary of promotional efforts in the French market through the Ministry's tourism representation office and 10 years in the Italian market.

