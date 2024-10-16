Bahrain - Gulf Hotel Bahrain has signed a three-year agreement with Bahrain International Circuit to provide premium catering and hospitality services for BIC’s extensive calendar of events, including major international races, corporate events and daily staff catering.

The deal underscores both organisations' commitment to delivering world-class hospitality to match the high standards of hospitality at ‘The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East’.

Under the three-year agreement, Gulf Hotel will cater to a wide array of functions, from corporate hospitality and daily staff catering, to the needs of major international races held at the circuit.

On the strategic partnership, BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, said: "We are delighted to be working with the Gulf Hotel Bahrain to provide exceptional hospitality at the circuit. Our range of events and experiences require nothing less than the highest quality catering for our guests, and we are confident that this is what Gulf Hotel Bahrain will deliver."

"We look forward to working together to deliver the best level of hospitality for our guests throughout the year," he stated.

A key highlight of Gulf Hotel’s offering is the extensive variety of cuisine available, with signature dishes from its renowned restaurants. Visitors will be able to enjoy the refined Japanese cuisine of "Sato", the authentic flavors of "China Garden", and the contemporary Bahraini fusion cuisine created by Chef Tala Bashmi at "Fusions".

The hotel’s culinary diversity also includes Iranian delicacies at "Takht Jamsheed", Italian favorites at "La Pergola", Indian dishes from "Rasoi", and vibrant Mexican offerings at "Margarita Mexicana". Lebanese cuisine is also available at "Zahle", while "Royal Thai" provides an authentic taste of Thailand. This extensive range of options ensures that the hotel caters to all tastes, enhancing the overall guest experience.

"Known for its expertise in luxury catering, the hotel's team is celebrated for offering a diverse range of high-quality dishes made from fresh, organic ingredients," remarked Shaikh Salman.

As part of the agreement, Gulf Hotel will also offer buffets, exclusive VIP dining, and custom culinary experiences for special occasions, reflecting its ability to combine luxury and innovation in every facet of its services.

On the deal, Gulf Hotels Group CEO Ahmed Janahi, said: "This strategic service being provided to Bahrain International Circuit is a testament to our leadership in the hospitality industry. We are committed to delivering catering services that meet the highest standards of quality, ensuring an unforgettable experience for guests attending major events at the Bahrain International Circuit."

"Our catering division is one of the best in the region, thanks to the extensive expertise and professionalism of our team. This enables us to meet the expectations of both local and international guests, delivering unmatched hospitality," stated Janahi.

The agreement further strengthens the collaboration between Gulf Hotel and Bahrain International Circuit, expanding the hotel’s role in delivering high-end services that align with the expectations of guests and fans attending these major sporting events, he added.

