UAE- The Fujairah Adventure Centre announced the opening of ‘Fujairah Adventure Park’, which is set to become a premier tourist destination catering to adventure enthusiasts and sports lovers.

The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of prominent figures in the Emirate.

Besides the grand opening of Fujairah Adventure Park welcoming eager visitors, the park introduced 15 cutting-edge activities and experiences, some setting new benchmarks in the Middle East. With a meticulous focus on quality, safety, and global standards, these attractions transform the park into a premier destination for all adventure aficionados seeking unforgettable and secure thrills.

Vibrant touch

According to Amr Zein El Din, Director of the Fujairah Adventure Centre, the new park adds a vibrant touch to Fujairah's array of entertainment, sports, and tourist attractions. This positions it prominently on the regional and global tourism map. Being the first and foremost specialised adventure park in the UAE and the Middle East, it magnetises thrill-seekers and activity lovers alike. Offering a supervised haven for enthusiasts to indulge in their favorite pursuits, the park has already commenced welcoming visitors today under the expert guidance of seasoned professionals.

Among the experiences was the unveiling of a groundbreaking 1-kilometre zipline course, setting a new standard in the Middle East. This innovative attraction offers a multifaceted thrill ride with state-of-the-art technologies and top-of-the-line safety equipment, making it a standout feature in the region.

The event also showcased the introduction of the tallest giant swing in the region, towering at 22 metres high to offer unparalleled thrills and adventure. Additionally, visitors experienced activities such as kayaking, archery, free fall, and other attractions, establishing the Adventure Park as a key highlight on the tourism map of the UAE and the wider region.

