Four Seasons plans to expand into key destinations, with over 60 projects and landmark openings. By 2033, it aims to operate 180 global luxury properties.

The company is expanding its portfolio of hotels, resorts, and residences while redefining experiential travel on land, at sea, and in the air.

Four Seasons aims to become the world's largest operator of luxury properties under a single brand, blending heritage with innovation to meet the evolving needs of today's luxury travellers.

“We are honoring the foundational heritage that has made Four Seasons the irreplicable company it is today, while remaining focused on unlocking our full potential with a clear vision for growth,” says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. “At the heart of our success are our people – empowered and engaged employees who bring our renowned culture of personalised, caring service to life. With the strength of our singular luxury brand, we are well-positioned to seize opportunities, drive innovation, and build on our legacy of excellence.”

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of partnership and investment by the company’s longtime shareholders, Cascade Investment, Kingdom Holding Company, and Four Seasons Founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp through Triples Holdings.

Reynal notes: “The enduring commitment of our shareholders has been instrumental in fuelling innovation and advancing our shared vision for the future of luxury hospitality. We are grateful for their unwavering support, investment and vision, and look forward to continuing this extraordinary journey together.”

Recent and upcoming opening highlights for the years ahead include:

Americas: The recent reopening of the beloved Four Seasons Hotel New York took place at the end of 2024, with the highly anticipated return of Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara taking place in 2025. Also this year, the legendary Naples Beach Club will reopen as a Four Seasons experience; the thoughtful restoration of iconic 16th century landmarks in Cartagena will unveil a new property; and the company will also mark its debut in Puerto Rico, taking over management of an exquisite beachside property in Bahia Beach. Looking ahead, guests can escape to overwater bungalows on a private island in Belize; retreat to the 95-key resort within a 24 hectare (60-acre) private estate in the Dominican Republic, the company’s first in the country; hit the slopes in Park City’s Deer Valley East Village in Utah; or enjoy the best of sports, entertainment and leisure in Jacksonville, Florida.

Europe: In Europe, Four Seasons will welcome new additions in Italy including the transformation of Venice’s historic Hotel Danieli and a new resort in Puglia; two new locations in Greece with resorts in Mykonos and Porto Heli; and the reopening of the renowned Park Gstaad into a Four Seasons experience.

Middle East and Africa: In the coming years, guests will be able to experience the luxury of Four Seasons at several dynamic properties in Saudi Arabia: in the heart of the ancient city of Madinah; with new resort offerings on Shura Island at The Red Sea, on Sindalah Island at NEOM, and at the relaxing AMAALA Triple Bay wellness resort; in Jeddah’s Corniche district; and in historic Diriyah. Four Seasons growth also continues across Egypt at two exceptional new properties in Luxor and Madinaty, New Cairo Capital; in Muscat, Oman; and in Tanzania with a new resort in Zanzibar.

APAC: Asia’s growth pipeline features exciting new projects for the years ahead, including on Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam; a glistening new skyscraper in Taiwan; a new resort in Okinawa, Japan; expansion in Australia with a resort in Melbourne; and new openings in China including in Xi’an and the company’s highly anticipated return to Shanghai.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).