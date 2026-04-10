Accor has introduced a long-stay offer across five of its Dubai properties in partnership with Thrifty Car Rental, combining extended accommodation with discounted vehicle rental for guests staying 30 nights or more.

The offer is available at ibis Al Rigga, ibis Deira Creekside, ibis Mall Avenue, Novotel Suites Mall Avenue and Novotel Deira Creekside.

Under the arrangement, guests booking a minimum 30-night stay can access a 30-day car rental package starting from AED1,000, with complimentary vehicle delivery and collection at the hotel.

Long-stay deals offer additional benefits including discounted laundry services, reduced food and beverage prices, complimentary weekend breakfast, and access to fitness and pool facilities at participating Novotel properties.

The initiative targets long-stay travellers, including remote workers, business visitors and residents in transition, reflecting continued demand in Dubai for flexible accommodation packages that combine hospitality with mobility.

Members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless are also eligible for loyalty benefits, including member rates and reward points. The offer is subject to availability and terms and conditions, a statement said. - TradeArabia News Service

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