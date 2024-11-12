Saudi Arabian travellers continue to demonstrate their passion for embarking on fulfilling adventures, be it across the kingdom or beyond in exotic and far-flung destinations around the world, says a new report.

The Hilton 2025 Trends Report spotlights emerging travel themes across the world, including Saudi Arabia. According to the report, people across the kingdom remain as enthusiastic as ever about embarking on rewarding journeys and exploring the world, with 50% of Saudis planning to travel more for leisure over the next 12 months.

Recharging (42%) and spending quality time with friends and family (38%) are the top two reasons people travel for leisure according to the report. Other popular reasons for travel include learning about the world and cultures (28%), enjoying one-of-a-kind experiences (26%), self-discovery and mental health (26%), discovering new locations (21%) and recreating memories from places they have visited before (19%).

What’s more, 71% of Saudi travellers admit to staying in bed for an entire day when traveling at least some of the time, with 40% doing so often!

HERITAGE AND LEISURE

Over the years, the kingdom’s citizens and residents have garnered a reputation for being sophisticated travellers with an affinity for immersing themselves in the rich traditions and heritage of the destinations they visit. One of the key motivations for leisure travel is learning about world cultures, with 28% of Saudi travellers pinpointing this as a factor they consider when booking a holiday.

Interestingly, when travelling with children, nearly three in four (72%) Saudi travellers pick destinations that they wanted to visit as a child. Places to build lasting memories (81%) remain high on the travel agenda, along with seeking out authentic local experiences (79%). People traveling with kids also make most of their travel decisions around their kids’ needs, with 74% of 35 to 49-year-olds and 66% of 18 to 34-year-olds letting their children select the restaurants they dine in. Notably, approximately three quarters of Saudis — among those ages 18-34 and 45-49 — opt for holiday destinations best suited to their children’s preferences.

Pet-friendly travel is also on the rise, with one in five (22%) Saudi leisure travellers often taking their pets with them on holiday.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

Minimising environmental impact when travelling is increasingly important for Saudi travellers, with 82% saying it is important to minimise their environmental impact while travelling. Being informed also helps them to make better choices, with 78% of Saudi travellers believing it’s important to receive communications from the hotel about their sustainability programme.

TRAVEL STAPLES: REST, RELAXATION AND SLEEP

Rest and relaxation during their holidays is one of the top reasons Saudi travellers plan to travel for leisure (42% say resting and recharging is top-of-mind). 84% of Saudi travellers say they want to feel pampered during their trips, while 72% are especially fond of spending entire days at the beach or by the pool.

THINKING AHEAD: FORWARD PLANNING

About 41% of Saudis say they will definitely travel for leisure or personal reasons in 2025 and nearly a third (29%) have already booked at least one trip for the upcoming year. The vast majority (85%) want the ability to book a whole trip entirely online, and a similar number want the ability to speak to someone if they have an issue or questions when booking (88%).

When travelling with their children, nearly four in five Saudi travellers often seek out authentic, local experiences (79%).

Additionally, 79% of Saudi travellers like to have an agenda for each day of their trip.

“As a leading global hospitality brand, we know that a great stay is what matters most to customers,” said Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president of Europe Middle East and Africa. “Our 2025 Trends Report shows that resting and recharging continue to be primary motivators to travel, and exploring nostalgic destinations with family and friends is on the rise. Hilton is committed to providing great stays for any occasion, anywhere our guests want to travel. Of course, all underpinned by friendly and reliable service that guests have come to expect at any of our 8,000 hotels around the world.” -TradeArabia News Service

