SHARJAH -- Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) is participating in the 43rd edition of the World Travel Market, which is being held in London.

During the event, ECS aims to promote the economic, cultural, and tourism events it organises and hosts throughout the year.

The Centre is part of an official delegation to the World Travel Market that includes several government and private sector entities from Sharjah, organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that, while participating in WTM, the Centre's delegation is holding meetings with several major global entities and institutions to strengthen cooperation and build new partnerships by ensuring the ECS offers the latest developments, amenities, and services for organising exhibitions and conferences.

Besides Expo Centre Sharjah, 18 government and private sector entities are participating in this year's Sharjah Pavilion at the World Travel Market in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

The World Travel Market in London is a leading global event in the travel and tourism sector, allowing those interested in the tourism industry to learn about thousands of global destinations and brands. The event attracts top speakers, businessmen, and leaders from a diverse array of economic, tourism and cultural sectors.