In her address to Parliament, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, presented the Department of Tourism’s Budget Vote Speech for the 2024/25 financial year with optimism and a focus on sustainable growth.

"I am deeply honoured to have been appointed as the Minister of Tourism again as it affords me the opportunity to build on the work of the past 16 months and focus on more effective implementation," Minister de Lille stated, expressing her commitment to advancing the tourism sector's agenda.

Acknowledging the sector's resilience, she extended gratitude to "the entire tourism sector for all their hard work in keeping our tourism sector thriving."

Highlighting the sector's pivotal role in economic development, Minister de Lille emphasised, "Tourism creates jobs, generates incomes, and creates viable communities." She underscored the importance of tourism in linking underdeveloped regions with developed ones, transcending spatial boundaries and providing socio-economic opportunities.

Tourism Sector Master Plan

Minister de Lille underscored the significance of the Tourism Sector Master Plan, noting it as a collaborative effort "to deliver tourism economic activity and jobs for the benefit of all South Africans." The plan aims to rejuvenate tourism supply, stimulate demand, and strengthen enabling capabilities crucial for sectoral growth and transformation.

Citing global trends, Minister de Lille reported a substantial increase in global tourist arrivals and economic contributions in 2023. South Africa, in particular, saw a notable 48.9% increase in international arrivals, welcoming approximately 8.5 million tourists, with significant growth observed across various markets including Africa, Asia, Europe, America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

Domestically, she celebrated the resilience of South Africa's domestic tourism, which saw revenue increase to R123.8bn and a rise in total domestic overnight trips to 37.7 million, demonstrating robust local support for the tourism sector.

Tourism budget allocation

Turning to budget allocations, Minister de Lille detailed the Department of Tourism’s budget for the 2024/25 financial year, totalling R2.3bn. Key allocations include R1.2bn to SA Tourism for marketing South Africa as a tourist destination, R266 million for the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) aimed at creating job opportunities, and R172m for various Tourism Incentive Programmes (TIP) supporting transformation and enterprise growth.

Highlighting infrastructure projects, Minister de Lille emphasised the importance of maintaining and developing tourism assets such as national parks and community-based tourism projects. She noted significant investments in infrastructure maintenance across provinces, aiming to enhance visitor experiences and support local economies.

Sector transformation and youth development

Minister de Lille reiterated the Department’s commitment to sector transformation through initiatives like the Tourism Incentive Programme (TIP) and the Tourism Equity Fund (TEF), aimed at empowering marginalised groups including women, youth, and persons with disabilities. She announced plans to train 450 unemployed youth and enhance skills development programs to meet sectoral demands.

Addressing tourism safety, Minister de Lille outlined efforts to enhance safety measures at key tourist attractions through initiatives like the Tourism Monitors Programme, deploying over 2,300 monitors nationwide. She also highlighted the importance of air access, advocating for increased direct flights to South Africa and celebrating recent improvements in international connectivity.

Marketing and international outreach

Minister de Lille emphasised ongoing marketing campaigns to promote domestic tourism and attract international visitors, highlighting initiatives like #TravelWiseMzansi and the Sho’t Left campaign. She praised the success of global marketing efforts and highlighted upcoming international engagements aimed at boosting South Africa’s global tourism appeal.

In conclusion, Minister de Lille affirmed the Department’s commitment to advancing South Africa's tourism sector as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and social development. She urged continued collaboration with stakeholders to achieve sustainable tourism growth and ensure that the sector remains a beacon of opportunity for all South Africans.

