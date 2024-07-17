Wego, a leading travel app and one of the largest online travel marketplaces in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena), has announced a strategic partnership with CzechTourism, aimed at promoting the Czech Republic as a top travel destination for summer.

This collaboration is set to enhance travel experiences and provide exclusive offers for travellers seeking to explore the stunning landscapes, and historical landmarks of the Czech Republic.

Through this partnership, Wego and CzechTourism will launch a series of joint marketing initiatives, social media campaigns, and promotional activities to showcase the unique attractions and hidden gems of the Czech Republic.

The campaign will highlight key destinations such as Prague, Cesky Krumlov, Karlovy Vary, and the picturesque countryside, encouraging travellers to discover the beauty and charm of this Central European gem.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego, said: "We are thrilled to partner with CzechTourism to bring the allure of the Czechia to our users.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing diverse travel options and exceptional experiences to our travellers. With its breathtaking scenery and charming cities, Czechia is an ideal destination for summer travel, and we are excited to showcase it to our audience.”

The collaboration will feature tailored content on Wego's platform, including travel guides, destination highlights.

Additionally, travellers will benefit from seamless booking processes, personalised travel recommendations, and competitive pricing, making their journey to the Czechia both enjoyable and affordable.

Barbara Andelová, International Marketing Manager – New Markets, CzechTourism spokesperson, said: "Partnering with Wego allows us to reach a broader audience and inspire more travellers from the Mena region to visit the Czech Republic.

“We are eager to share our country's unique heritage, cultural festivals, and natural beauty with Wego's extensive user base. Together, we aim to create unforgettable travel experiences and boost tourism to the Czech Republic."

This strategic partnership is set to drive increased visitor numbers to the Czech Republic, contributing to the growth of its tourism sector and strengthening the bonds between Czechia and travellers from the Middle East.-TradeArabia News Service