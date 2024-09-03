Muscat: The 100 ml limit on liquid items when traveling in European airports has come into effect once again.

From September 1, all liquids in cabin bags must be in bottles of 100ml or less; the same limit applies to aerosols and gels.

The U-turn is because the effectiveness of 3D scanners – known as Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB) – which would allow up to two liters of liquids in carry-ons, has been questioned.

New scanners meant passengers no longer had to take liquids out from their hand luggage.

A report from the European Civil Aviation Conference noted the software used in these scanners could not guarantee their reliability for containers holding more than 330ml.

As a result, the European Commission says that the 100ml rule will be “temporarily” reimposed from this weekend across all EU airports, including those equipped with the new scanners.

In short, the 100 ml limit is coming back into force – and at most airports, must be carried in a resealable clear plastic bag with a maximum volume of one liter. Liquids and gels over 100ml will need to be put into checked luggage.

“This precautionary measure is not in response to any new threat but addresses a temporary technical issue, undertaken in alignment with the EU’s international partners,” the European Commission said in a statement.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

