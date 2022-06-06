Egypt - The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities started the operation of its electronic ticket system at the Mummification and Luxor Museums of Ancient Art in Luxor, the Esna Temple in Luxor, and the Dendera Temple in Qena, as part of the ministry’s plan for digital transformation.

Khaled Sharif, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for digital transformation, explained that the ministry’s plan for digital transformation aims to activate the electronic system in 30 archaeological sites and museums open for visits, which is scheduled to be fully implemented by the end of 2022.

Sherif said that operating the electronic ticket system will greatly contribute to improving the experience of Egyptian and tourist visitors during their visits and speeding up the process of entering museums and archaeological sites and making it easier ,and at the same time will help in knowing the exact numbers of visitors, which contributes to tightening control over the entry and exit process, preventing the use of forged tickets, as well as facilitating the inventory work and statistics conducted by the Ministry to monitor the incoming tourism movement to museums and archaeological sites.

Sherif stressed that the digital transformation projects undertaken by the Ministry contribute to raising the efficiency and capabilities of workers at the ticket and collection counters, and introducing them to modern technology systems.

Islam Mamoun, director of the company responsible for implementing the project, stressed that the company is making every effort to provide all requirements for the implementation of the project in accordance with the time plan set by the ministry.

