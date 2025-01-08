Egypt welcomed a record-breaking 15.7 million tourists in 2024, despite ongoing geopolitical challenges in the region, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy announced during a meeting of the Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Media Committee. This marks a historic achievement for Egypt’s tourism industry.

Minister Fathy credited this success to the security, stability, and safety provided by the Egyptian state, coupled with substantial support for the tourism and antiquities sectors. He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of previous ministers, ministry staff, the private sector, and civil society organizations, including the Egyptian Federation of Tourist Chambers and the various tourist chambers.

Fathy emphasized that the continued success of Egypt’s tourism sector, despite regional instability and global shifts, reflects the collective effort of all stakeholders and should serve as a source of pride. He also outlined the Ministry’s ongoing work to boost investment in tourism through strategic policies developed in cooperation with the private sector, backed by state and political leadership.

The Minister addressed longstanding issues and challenges that the Ministry is actively working to resolve in order to strengthen Egypt’s competitiveness in the global tourism market. A key focus is expanding the country’s hotel infrastructure to accommodate the rising number of tourists. Fathy discussed a financing initiative, launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Egypt, which has already proven effective in supporting the sector. The initiative, valued at EGP 50 billion, aims to add 40,000 new hotel rooms by helping companies expand, complete unfinished projects, and renovate existing properties.

Fathy also revealed plans to create a centralized bank for investment opportunities in the tourism sector. This initiative will develop a unified investment map to market opportunities both domestically and internationally. He emphasized the importance of streamlining the approval process for licenses, defining fees, and ensuring competitiveness to create an attractive environment for investors.

The Minister outlined the Ministry’s strategic approach to enhancing Egypt’s tourism and antiquities sector. This includes focusing on the country’s diverse resources, capabilities, and unique archaeological offerings, positioning Egypt as a leading global tourist destination. Ongoing efforts aim to diversify and enhance tourism products, with a comprehensive marketing plan to highlight these offerings. Furthermore, significant infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and airports, are designed to link Egypt’s tourist destinations more efficiently.

Fathy also highlighted the Ministry’s work on a comprehensive strategic master plan for key tourist areas, such as the region extending from Sphinx Airport to the Saqqara area, which includes the Giza Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum. The plan will set clear guidelines for hotel locations, heights, and recreational areas while preserving the region’s archaeological integrity.

Finally, the Minister mentioned ongoing work to finalize regulations for accommodation units, ensuring that the highest standards of quality, security, and safety are met.

