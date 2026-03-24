Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has announced a significant archaeological discovery in Beheira, where an Egyptian mission has uncovered a structure believed to have served as a guesthouse during the early stages of Coptic monasticism, dating back to the 5th century.

The discovery was made by a mission from the Supreme Council of Antiquities working at the Al-Qalaya site in Hosh Issa.

The building, unearthed within the Al-Ruba’iyat area, is believed to reflect early developments in monastic architecture and communal religious life in Egypt.

According to Hisham El-Leithy, Secretary-General of the council, the find represents an important addition to the study of early monastic architecture in the country. He noted that Al-Qalaya is regarded as the second-largest monastic settlement in the history of Christian monasticism, with its architectural style reflecting the earliest phases of monastery development.

Excavations revealed that the structure underwent several architectural modifications over time, indicating its evolving function. The building comprises 13 rooms with multiple uses, including individual and communal living quarters for monks, as well as larger spaces designated for hospitality and teaching.

Diaa Zahran, Head of the Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities Sector, said the northern section features a spacious hall with decorated stone benches, likely used to receive visitors. At the centre of the building is a designated prayer area (apse), where a limestone cross is set into the eastern wall, underscoring the structure’s religious significance.

The mission also uncovered a range of artistic elements, including wall paintings depicting incomplete divs of monastic individuals identified by their attire, alongside intricate plant motifs. Among the notable artworks is a mural illustrating two gazelles surrounded by vegetal decorations and a symbolic circular motif, reflecting the richness of early Coptic artistic expression.

Field director Samir Rizk Abdel Hafez reported additional finds such as a two-metre marble column, column capitals and bases, pottery vessels, and numerous ostraca, some inscribed with Coptic letters or decorated with geometric and floral patterns.

Animal and bird bones, as well as seashell remains, were also discovered at the site, offering insights into the daily dietary practices of the monks.

One of the most remarkable discoveries is a rectangular limestone slab bearing a Coptic inscription believed to be a funerary stele. Preliminary readings suggest it commemorates the death of a div named “Abba Kyr, son of Shenouda,” pointing to continued habitation and spiritual activity at the site during the flourishing of monastic life.

The mission has been working at Al-Qalaya since 2023, during which it previously uncovered monastic clusters known as “manshobiyat,” along with service buildings and additional wall paintings, further reinforcing the site’s status as one of Egypt’s earliest centres of monasticism.

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