The Egypt Tourism Authority and Wego, a leading online travel marketplace in the Mena region, have partnered to launch a campaign to get travellers to visit Egypt during all the seasons.

The campaign will focus on promoting Egypt as the most preferred destination of choice for Middle Eastern travellers showcasing the various elements of Egypt including warm weather, scenery, and a wide array of activities.

The country will be marketed and retargeted on all Wego platforms through both the website and application, including online promotions, and other additional contributions.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Mena and India at Wego, said: “Over 2.43 million flight and hotel searches from Mena to Egypt were performed on Wego in March, where the country ranked the second most searched destination. We’re delighted to partner with Egypt Tourism Authority, to promote Egypt’s hidden gems including one of the world’s intact temples, museums, and pyramids.”

You can’t think of Egypt without imaging Aswan, Hurghada, Luxor or Sharm El Sheikh. The country is the world's largest open-air museum and has one of the oldest temples and museums, which are a must see for everyone.

Amr Al-Kady, CEO of Egypt Tourism Authority, commented: "Egypt is intensifying its efforts to boost the tourism sector in the country and attract more tourists through promotional campaigns that highlight the country’s tourist destinations. Through our partnership with Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the region, we will attract more travellers from the Middle East to explore the best of Egypt. The country has been following stringent measures to provide a seamless and safe experience for travellers."

Suzan Mostafa, General director of Tourism Promotion at Egypt Tourism Authority, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Wego and promote our country through this joint campaign. We will benefit from Wego’s large user base in the Mena region, which will enable us to drive more traffic to Egypt and attract holidaymakers in the winter season.”

Tourists get to enjoy the long-awaited vacation in the country that is known for its great geographical distribution, the Nile River, an incredible 6,695-km gift of sustenance for Egypt as well as the historic temples, the fabulous island reefs, amazing beaches, archaeological sites, and much more.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).