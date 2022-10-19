Egypt - The Sinai Company for Hotels and Diving Clubs and Star Gate for Port Management are preparing to re-open the Na’ama Bay Yacht Club, which was first established as a private tourist marina in 1984 in the Na’ama Bay area at Sharm El-Sheikh to receive all sorts of boats and yachts.

The Na’ama Bay Yacht Club contains many complementary tourist services and activities, such as a tourist restaurant overlooking the marina, in addition to mooring services for diving boats, excursion yachts, and tourist yachts.

The Sinai Company for Hotels and Diving Clubs — represented by its Chairperson and Managing Director Samir Taha — is one of the largest companies in the field of hotels and sustainable development for tourist destinations in the beloved Sinai region, running the Taba Sondos Hotel in Taba, Nuweiba Club Resort, Tirana Dahab, Marina Sharm Hotel, Novotel, and Coral Sea Sokhna Hotel.

Star Gate for Ports Management — represented by Emad Al-Trabeshy — was established in March 2021 for the purpose of managing fixed and floating ports and marinas, yacht marinas of all kinds, land and internal transport services for passengers and tourists, limousine services, and organising public parties.

The opening of the Na’ama Bay Yacht Club project coincides with an ambitious plan for sustainable development carried out by the state and the keenness of the political leadership to develop the tourism sector and enhance tourism revenues in light of the final preparations for the upcoming UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

