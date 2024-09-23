Egypt - DORRA Developments has announced a strategic partnership with Jaz Hotel Group. This collaboration will see the management of a new luxury hotel, combining DORRA’s expertise in real estate development with Jaz’s renowned hospitality standards.

The collaboration is set to create a destination that not only enhances the luxury hotel landscape but also contributes to the local community and the wider tourism industry.

DORRA Developments, known for its expansive history of over 80 years, has successfully on their group level, completed more than 500 projects, with a workforce across their Group of companies exceeding 60,000 members and a network of 7 international branches.

The upcoming project, situated at DORRA Development’s latest residential/mixed-use project of 1.26 million sqm with 90% of the development dedicated to a masterfully designed landscaping-known as Ranches- on KM 46, adjacent to the Sphinx International Airport and near the Grand Egyptian Museum, will feature 80 hotel rooms and suites, each with one or more bathrooms, restaurants, dining rooms, meeting rooms and other public rooms, along with recreational facilities, public parks and swimming pools. The hotel is expected to be completed by 2028.

Mohamed Shalaby, CEO of DORRA Developments, stated: ” Our joint vision aims to elevate the tourism landscape by providing guests with a luxurious and sustainable experience. We are excited to leverage our deep expertise in real estate development to support the creation of a hotel that will not only set new benchmarks in hospitality but also contribute to the local economy and community.”

Alaa Akel, CEO of Jaz Hotel Group said, ” Together, we are embarking on a journey to create a luxury hotel that will not only exceed the expectations of discerning travellers but also set new standards for the industry.”

