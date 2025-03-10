Egypt - Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment has announced its 2025 strategy, reinforcing its commitment to revitalizing Downtown Cairo as a leading cultural, touristic, and investment destination.

The company unveiled several transformative projects at a memorial event marking the 130th anniversary of Khedive Ismail’s passing, including the Mazeej Hotel, the launch of downtowncairo.com, and plans for new hospitality and mixed-use developments.

Managing 26 historic properties across 85,000 square meters, Al Ismaelia continues to pioneer adaptive reuse initiatives, restoring neglected heritage buildings and transforming them into vibrant cultural, commercial, and residential hubs that preserve the architectural character of the district while catering to modern urban needs.

Karim Shafei, Chairperson of Al Ismaelia Real Estate, emphasized that Downtown Cairo is not only a historic landmark but also Egypt’s future hub for tourism and investment. He highlighted the company’s vision of blending world-class hospitality, digital accessibility, and dynamic urban spaces while maintaining the area’s unique cultural identity.

As part of its 2025 strategy, Al Ismaelia is further expanding its hospitality sector by developing two boutique hotels set to open by the end of 2026. In addition, the company is transforming 15,000 square meters of Downtown properties into a mix of hospitality, retail, and administrative spaces, reinforcing its role in the area’s economic revival. Alongside these developments, Al Ismaelia is continuing its efforts to restore properties across Downtown Cairo, ensuring that they retain their historic integrity while incorporating modern functionalities that cater to contemporary lifestyles.

To support its growing portfolio, the company has allocated EGP 300 million for the development of its existing properties in 2025, including serviced apartments, commercial units, and cultural venues. Shafei noted that Al Ismaelia is also exploring opportunities for a capital raise to accelerate the implementation of its vision, further strengthening its ability to transform Downtown Cairo into a vibrant and sustainable investment destination.

Attracting creative industries and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remains a key priority for Al Ismaelia’s strategy. The company has introduced initiatives such as Consoleya, a co-working and business hub designed to provide flexible workspaces tailored to the needs of startups and small businesses, fostering a dynamic entrepreneurial environment in the heart of Cairo.

One of the company’s flagship hospitality projects, Mazeej Balad, is set to launch in 2025. Designed by Malak Orfy, the boutique hotel will blend Egypt’s rich heritage with contemporary luxury, featuring five carefully curated suites inspired by Downtown Cairo’s cultural icons. The hotel will also include a rooftop restaurant offering panoramic views of the city, providing a unique and immersive experience for guests.

As part of its commitment to enhancing digital accessibility, Al Ismaelia has launched downtowncairo.com, Egypt’s first online platform dedicated to showcasing the history, landmarks, and cultural significance of Downtown Cairo. The platform provides visitors with self-guided walking routes, an exclusive “Downtown Tunes” playlist on Spotify, and a “Stories of Downtown” section that brings the district’s history, culture, and music to life.

Philopateer Dimitri, Deputy CEO of Al Ismaelia, emphasized that both Mazeej Balad and downtowncairo.com reflect the company’s approach of merging heritage with modernity, creating an engaging and unforgettable Downtown Cairo experience for visitors, residents, and tourists. Through these initiatives, Al Ismaelia is continuing its mission to redefine Downtown Cairo as a thriving urban center that balances historical preservation with forward-thinking development.

