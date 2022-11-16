Dubai International Airport (DXB) has ranked as seventh best airport in world for layover based on food & beverages, hygiene, service, customer satisfaction, shopping and hotel availability, according to ParkSleepFly.com, a leader in online park and stay hotel packages.

DXB scored a score of more than 3 out of 5 for its amenities. It offers a choice of 87 hotels within a 2-mile radius.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Airport, in Turkey, ranks as the third best airport to enjoy a layover, with scores for amenities consistently over 4.00/5. Istanbul Airport provides a huge choice of 87 hotels within a 2-mile radius, and its Luxury Square offers a wide variety of world-famous luxury and designer products.

Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan, ranks as the best airport in the world to enjoy a layover. It has an excellent 4.59/5 hygiene rating to pair with an excellent choice of food and beverages. The service and shopping choices are also great, with several designer fashion shops, including Burberry, Chanel and Hermès. There are also 31 hotels within 2 miles of the airport.

In runner-up position is Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. This airport offers excellent amenities, with shopping and staff service hitting 4.5/5 each. The airport also boasts a customer satisfaction score of 6.00/10, a significantly high score for a busy airport.

