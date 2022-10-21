DUBAI: Dubai Airports announced that Dubai International (DXB) will experience an exceptionally busy 10-day period as a result of schools breaking for half-term holidays later this week.

According to the operator, some 2.1 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB from 21st-30th October, with total average daily traffic reaching 215,000 passengers.

Dubai Airports also added that 30th October is expected to be the busiest day with daily traffic exceeding 259,000 passengers.

Passenger numbers at DXB are rising rapidly towards 2019 levels on the back of strong recovery throughout 2022, making seasonal peaks busiest since the pandemic, according to data published by Dubai Airports.