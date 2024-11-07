Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the national enabler of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, has signed a strategic agreement with Dusit International, a leading global hospitality group, for the development of a range of top-class hospitality projects in the kingdom.

The deal, inked on the sidelines of the World Travel Market (WTM) London, will see the two collaborate for shaping extraordinary destinations that will have a lasting positive impact on the sector.

According to TDF, this comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy.

The partnership is fully geared toward setting Saudi Arabia apart as a must-visit destination distinguished by a first-class array of luxury hotels and resorts, it stated.

On the MoU, CEO Qusai Al Fakhri said: "It is a pivotal milestone in our strategy to attract world-class partners and create distinctive and sustainable tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia. We are pleased to be collaborating with Dusit International, whose expertise in hospitality aligns perfectly with our ambition to unlock the full potential of the kingdom’s tourism sector."

"Together, we aim to shape extraordinary destinations that will have a lasting positive impact on the sector," he added.

Dusit International Group CEO Suphajee Suthumpun said: "Saudi Arabia is a key focus for our growth, and partnering with TDF provides invaluable opportunities to connect with high-potential investments across the Kingdom."

"We look forward to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy and delivering hotel experiences that bring enduring value to all stakeholders," stated Suthumpun.-TradeArabia News Service

